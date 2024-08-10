Fourth Army Commander instructs military units to intensify security measures after series of bombings

A series of bombings occurred on Aug 9 near the Investigation Division of the Pattani Provincial Police and the Sapan Pla Market entrance in Bana subdistrict, Pattani province, prompting immediate action from local and regional security officials.

According to reports, the initial explosion took place in the afternoon close to the market’s entrance, followed by a second blast near a security checkpoint about 200 meters away. A third explosion went off inside a vehicle parked adjacent to residential flats for police personnel, resulting in several injuries and notable property damage. While the blasts led to shattered windows and damage to belongings, no fatalities were reported.







During an on-site inspection, Fourth Army Commander Lt Gen Santi Sakuntanark, accompanied by Maj Gen Paisan Nusang, instructed military units to intensify security measures. Lt Gen Santi urged all personnel to closely monitor the situation and maintain a high level of vigilance to prevent further incidents.

Ongoing investigations are being conducted to trace the origins of the car used in the third bombing, which was reported stolen. Investigators suggest the vehicle could have been leased—a tactic identified in prior incidents. (NNT)



















































