PM invites all to join ‘Walk, Run, Bicycle to Prevent Stroke’ in honor of the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, on October 26, called on Thais across the country to participate in the 10th annual “Walk, Run, Bicycle to Prevent Stroke” event on Saturday, November 2. Held in honor of His Majesty the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary, this event is organized by the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, the Siriraj Stroke Center, the Siriraj Foundation, and over 40 government and private sector partners.



The event aims to celebrate the royal contributions of both His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen, who have exemplified a commitment to health and fitness. Under the theme “Healthy Thais, Healthy Brains,” the campaign encourages citizens to engage in regular physical activity as a means of preventing stroke and improving brain health.

In a video message, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of good health: “Health is the most vital asset for everyone. A strong foundation, like a well-built house, supports a comfortable life.”







The Prime Minister also highlighted the government’s focus on health and tourism initiatives, noting the nationwide expansion of the Ministry of Public Health’s “30 Baht Healthcare Anywhere” policy, expected to be fully accessible by year’s end. Bangkok has also been expanding green spaces to encourage exercise. Additionally, 2025 will be designated as “Thailand Grand Tourism & Sport Year,” promoting Thailand as a more attractive and tourist-friendly destination.

Participants are encouraged to wear yellow shirts and can join local events in their provinces. The central event will take place at the Happy and Healthy Bike Lane, Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. For further details, follow updates on the WRB Fighting Stroke Facebook page. (PRD)





































