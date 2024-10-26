France Foreign Affairs Special Envoy visits Thailand to discuss the situation in Myanmar

BANGKOK, Thailand – H.E. Mr. Russ Jalichandra, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, welcomed and discussed with H.E. Mr. Christian Lechervy, Special Envoy for Myanmar of the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, 24 October, on the occasion of the latter’s visit to the region to discuss the situation in Myanmar. H.E. Mr. Dusit Manapan, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, was also in attendance.



On this occasion, both sides discussed their shared goal of supporting a peaceful, stable, and unified Myanmar. They also reaffirmed the importance of implementing the ASEAN’s 5-Point Consensus and the role of Myanmar’s neighboring countries in the peace process. The French side expressed its readiness to cooperate with Thailand and ASEAN in providing humanitarian assistance to the people in need and finding durable solution to the situation in Myanmar.

H.E. Mr. Christian Lechervy, a former French Ambassador to Myanmar, was appointed by H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, as Special Envoy for Myanmar of the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France in June 2024. (MFA)







































