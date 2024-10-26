Customers rejoice as 7-Eleven finally introduces scan-and-pay option, embracing digital payments across all locations

BANGKOK, Thailand – 7-Eleven has announced the rollout of a new scan-and-pay system across its entire network of 14,845 branches in Thailand, effective October 4. This system, which requires no minimum purchase, will support transactions through various bank applications, marking a significant advancement in convenience store operations.

The decision follows a successful trial of the system at over 400 branches in late September. The launch aims to prepare for an anticipated surge in consumer spending driven by the government’s second phase of its financial aid initiative, which awaits final approval.



Customers have expressed immense excitement over the new payment option, with many taking to social media to share their joy. Comments such as “Tears of joy!” and “The dream I never dared to dream is now a reality!” have flooded in, reflecting the public’s enthusiasm for this technological upgrade.

While the primary goal of CP All Public Company Limited, the operator of 7-Eleven, is to leverage TrueMoney Wallet for comprehensive financial transactions—including bill payments, mobile top-ups, and online shopping—there are concerns about the limitations of using only TrueMoney for the government’s financial aid. The second phase of this initiative involves a budget of 450 billion baht, with previous allocations providing cash support to vulnerable groups.







As the government, led by the Pheu Thai Party, seeks to boost political appeal through this cash giveaway initiative, it remains committed to advancing the digital wallet project, with a budget of 189 billion baht already earmarked for fiscal year 2025.

































