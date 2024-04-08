Bangkok deploys 1,600 officials, volunteers, firefighters and medical personnel for Songkran Festival

Bangkok is gearing up for the upcoming Songkran festival, with over 1,600 officials and volunteers, including firefighters and medical personnel, preparing to ensure the safety of tourists in Phra Nakhon district’s popular spots such as Khao San and Silom roads. The “Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024” will take place at Sanam Luang, while the Songkran beauty pageant is scheduled at Santi Chai Prakan Park on Phra Athit road.

To enhance security, the district office plans to install CCTV cameras equipped with artificial intelligence and set up emergency booths along Khao San road before the celebration begins.







Khao San Business Association President Sanga Ruangwattanakul said the Songkran event on Khao San road this year will feature five floating Buddha statues with holy water from five renowned temples in the city. The road will be closed to vehicles from April 13–15 to allow revelers to enjoy the festivities until 9 p.m., after which local businesses will resume normal operations.

In Bang Rak district, Silom road will be closed from Sala Daeng to the Silom-Narathiwat intersection from noon to midnight on April 13 and 14 for a special event co-organized by local authorities and the Culture Ministry.







Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanich announced that the government-organized Songkran festivities will commence on April 11 in Bangkok and other key cities, including Samut Prakan, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Khon Kaen. The ministry also supports events at four World Heritage sites across the country.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry anticipates the 2024 Songkran holiday will generate 52.5 billion baht in tourism-related revenue. (NNT)































