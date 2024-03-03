PM holds special Sunday cabinet session before 10-day diplomatic tour in Europe and Australia

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has scheduled a rare Cabinet meeting on Sunday (Mar 3) at Government House, breaking from the tradition of holding sessions on Tuesdays. This extraordinary gathering, was prompted by the premier’s upcoming 10-day diplomatic tour across Australia, Germany, and France, starting March 4.

The agenda is packed with critical decisions, including approvals for several international cooperation projects and Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) ahead of Srettha’s departure.







Key discussions are slated to cover a range of sectors, from energy to public health, reflecting the government’s broad focus on national and international issues. The Energy Ministry proposes extending the ASEAN Power Grid MOU, while the Industry Ministry seeks to amend the International Sugar Agreement of 1992. Public health was also on the docket, with proposals for new alcohol control legislation being considered.







The Foreign Affairs Ministry is expected to bring forward several items, including the ratification of documents from the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit and the appointment of a new Sri Lankan ambassador to Thailand. Other agenda items include the appointment of the new EGAT governor and positions within Thailand’s energy sector.

Environmental and economic topics will also be addressed, with reports on the development of the Future Food industry and the Eastern Economic Corridor’s impact on community economies to be tabled for discussion. (NNT)































