PM inspects preparations for royal barge procession at Wasukri Pier and Wat Arun

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, conducted an inspection of the preparations for the upcoming royal barge procession at the Wasukri Pier, and Wat Arun Ratchawararam (Temple of Dawn), Sep 19.

The inspection, which took place on Thursday, was part of the seventh rehearsal for the grand procession.



During the visit, the Prime Minister received a briefing on the progress and preparations for the procession, as well as the roles of various involved agencies. She then traveled by car from Tha Wasukri to Wat Arun to observe the rehearsal and the procedures for the royal arrival.

The Royal Thai Navy has organized a series of ten rehearsal sessions for the barge procession on the Chao Phraya River. Two full-scale dress rehearsals are scheduled for October 15 and 22, ahead of the official ceremony on October 27, 2024.

These rehearsals are aimed at ensuring the readiness of all personnel involved and guaranteeing a smooth and dignified event. (TNA)




















































