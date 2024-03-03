Man apologizes for not paying bill at Michelin-starred street food restaurant

A man who left the Michelin-starred street food restaurant of Supinya “Jay Fai” Junsuta without settling his bill has been arrested after being falsely identified as a police officer. The incident occurred when the individual claimed urgent police business to skip the queue, consumed a meal and departed without paying a 2,310-baht bill. The meal included the restaurant’s renowned crab omelet and beef phad kaphrao (stir-fried holy basil).

Following the arrest carried out by officers from Samran Rat Police Station on Friday (Mar 1), the individual apologized to the restaurant owner, stating his failure to pay was unintentional, as he was in a rush to collect his vehicle from a service garage.







Further investigation revealed that the individual was not a police inspector as initially claimed but a retired local government officer who mentioned having memory issues. Despite a decision by Supinya not to pursue legal action for the unpaid bill, authorities said the elderly man could still face charges for a false impersonation of a police officer.

The law treats dining without payment as theft, punishable by a fine or jail time. Jay Fai’s eatery, located in Bangkok’s Pratu Phi area, gained international acclaim after receiving a Michelin star in 2018, attracting celebrities worldwide. (NNT)































