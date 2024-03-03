Travelers using Chatuchak Bus Terminus cautioned against taxi drivers demanding extra fees

The Transport Co. has issued an alert for travelers using the Chatuchak Bus Terminus, cautioning them against taxi drivers at the terminal demanding unauthorized extra fees. The warning comes in response to reports of taxi drivers at Mo Chit 2, a key terminal for buses to Thailand’s Northern and Northeastern provinces, imposing a 50-baht surcharge on passengers.

In an effort to manage this situation, the Transport Co., since March 1, has adjusted its operations, directing all interprovincial buses to utilize the departure area for passenger drop-offs. The company affirmed it does not endorse any additional charges by taxi drivers, urging passengers forced to pay the extra fees to report the incidents to the Department of Land Transport at 1584.







To further protect travelers from falling victim to these predatory practices, the company advises passengers to proceed to the official taxi stand located near Exit 4 of the terminal to ensure fair-priced transportation options upon their arrival.

For additional convenience, the Transport Co. has also introduced a shuttle bus service connecting the bus terminal to the Mo Chit BTS station, operating from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. The service provides an alternative means of transportation for passengers during the early hours. Travelers also have the option of using public buses from the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority terminal, positioned just south of the Chatuchak Bus Terminus. (NNT)



































