PM holds mid-air meeting, orders immediate evacuation of residents in flood-prone areas

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – While en route from Bangkok to Chiang Rai, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra held an urgent meeting aboard the aircraft to address the rising floodwaters in the northeastern provinces, particularly Nong Khai and Loei, where the Mekong River’s water level has begun to overflow, September 13.

The Prime Minister met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Deputy Minister of Interior Theerarat Samrejvanich, and Dr. Prommin Lertsuriyadej, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister. The discussion focused on the water flow from Chiang Rai down to the northeastern region, where the situation in Loei and Nong Khai has become critical.



Prime Minister Paetongtarn instructed that evacuation efforts be accelerated for those in high-risk areas. She emphasized the need for a clear response plan to reassure residents that their properties would be safeguarded by authorities while they are away. She also stressed the importance of disseminating accurate and timely information regarding water levels to aid in public decision-making.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham stated that the Ministry of Defense, along with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), military, police, and Ministry of Interior personnel, are fully prepared with equipment and helicopters to assist in evacuating residents and securing their belongings.







Additionally, the Prime Minister inquired about the situation in Nong Khai, asking whether residents had begun evacuating and moving their belongings to higher ground. She urged the Ministry of Interior to ensure that officials closely monitor the situation as the area is expected to receive further water from the Mekong River flowing down from the north.

Authorities are now working to execute the evacuation and monitor the flood situation as it unfolds. (TNA)

































