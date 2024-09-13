Evacuation underway in Nong Khai as Mekong River floods begin to swell

NONG KHAI, Thailand – Authorities are expediting the evacuation of vulnerable residents from the area of Wiang Kuk, Nong Khai Province, as the Mekong River begins to overflow its banks and flood the town, September 13. The Mekong River’s water level has reached 13.28 meters, exceeding the riverbank by 1.08 meters, leading to significant flooding in various parts of the town.



The rising water has breached drainage systems along the Mekong River road in Nong Khai’s municipal area, flooding roads and affecting the economic center of the city. To prevent further flooding, the provincial administrative organization and Nong Khai municipal authorities have deployed sandbags and other flood defenses in key areas.

In Wiang Kuk, particularly in villages 1, 2, 3, 4, and 7, approximately 900 households are experiencing floodwaters reaching up to 1 meter in height. Local police and municipal officials are assisting in the evacuation of vulnerable groups, including the elderly, bedridden patients, and young children, to safer locations, such as relatives’ homes, while transporting essential belongings to higher ground.







Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are taking additional measures to mitigate the impact of the flooding. The community’s response includes coordinating with emergency services to ensure the safety and well-being of affected residents. (TNA)

































