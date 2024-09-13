PM inspects situation in Chiang Rai to provide targeted assistance

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra led a delegation to flood-hit Chiang Rai province on Friday, inspecting relief efforts and distributing aid packages to affected residents.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by Deputy Prime Ministers Phumtham Wechayachai and Suriya Juangroongruangkit, flew from Bangkok to Mae Fai Luang International Airport to assess the flood situation firsthand.



“I want to see the situation on the ground to provide targeted assistance,” she told reporters before departing. This marks her first use of an air force plane in her capacity as Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also praised military personnel involved in relief operations. Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai reported that troops have been deployed to assist in landslide-affected mountainous areas cut off by the floods.

The prime minister assured that sufficient central government funds have been allocated for flood relief.







As floodwaters from the north move towards the northeast, authorities are on high alert. Interior Ministry officials have been instructed to closely monitor the situation in vulnerable areas along the Mekong River.

She stressed the importance of proactive measures, particularly in northeastern provinces like Loei and Nong Khai, where the Mekong River is overflowing.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need to urgently assist people in evacuating from high-risk areas. She called for a concrete action plan to reassure citizens that even after leaving their homes, officials would be available to safeguard their property.







Additionally, she stressed the importance of providing accurate water level information to help local residents in decision-making.

As soon as the Prime Minister arrived, she was briefed on the water situation in Chiang Rai province. Then, she travelled to the Command Center at Mae Sai District Office to follow up on the situation and relief plans, and then visited the affected areas and temporary shelters in Mae Sai district.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister and her team is scheduled to travel to Chiang Rai Rajabhat University to distribute relief supplies to affected residents before returning to Bangkok. (TNA)









































