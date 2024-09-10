PM hints at digital wallet clarity after policy statement

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra advised the public to wait for the official policy statement before receiving further details on the government’s “10,000 Baht Digital Wallet” project. This comes after Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Pichai Chunhavijira, hinted that the distribution of funds would begin with vulnerable groups, including state welfare cardholders and people with disabilities, after September 20.



Arriving at the Shinawatra 3 building on Vibhavadi Road at 10:00 AM, the Prime Minister was asked by reporters about the digital wallet scheme. In response, she stated that more details would be revealed in the upcoming policy statement to Parliament.

When asked if she had rehearsed her policy speech, the Prime Minister did not respond verbally but gave reporters a thumbs-up.

It was reported that, on Tuesday at Shinawatra 3, a meeting was scheduled for Pheu Thai MPs from various regions at 1:00 PM, followed by a party-wide meeting at 3:00 PM, and a Pheu Thai strategy session at 5:00 PM. (TNA)







































