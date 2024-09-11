Sustainable agriculture and community market planned for East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Phueng Luang Asawin Foundation held a community forum in Huay Yai, East Pattaya to gather input on a large-scale sustainable agriculture project. The initiative will utilize several hundred rai of land for crop rotation, vegetable farming, and economic crops, aiming to boost local livelihoods. A key part of the project is the allocation of 25 rai for a community market where locals can sell agricultural products, strengthening the local economy.







Founded by Mom Chao Pansawali Kitiyakara, mother of Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali, the foundation also plans to enhance public utilities in the land reform zone. During the forum, participants discussed the project’s direction and ways to improve sustainable agricultural practices.

The September 8 gathering presided over by Praphat Yangthara, included key figures such as Wirat Joyjinda, President of the Pattaya City Motherland Fund Network, and senior naval officers. Praphat noted the project’s importance in building a self-sustaining agricultural community that benefits both local residents and the broader region.





































