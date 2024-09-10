Baht strengthens as markets await U.S. Presidential debate, Fed meeting

BANGKOK, Thailand – On September 10, Bangkok Bank’s foreign exchange trading department reported that the Thai baht opened the market stronger at 33.88/89 baht per U.S. dollar, up from the previous day’s closing rate of 33.95/96 baht. The strengthening of the baht came in response to the U.S. dollar’s rise, which aligned with the increase in U.S. Treasury bond yields, reflecting improved economic conditions in the United States.







Investors are also closely monitoring the first U.S. presidential debate between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump, scheduled for September 10 at 9:00 PM local time, or 8:00 AM Thailand time on September 11. The debate is expected to cover key issues such as the economy and immigration.

In addition to the debate, market participants are awaiting the release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) on September 11 and the Producer Price Index (PPI) on September 12. These data points will play a crucial role in shaping the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy ahead of its meeting on September 17-18.





































