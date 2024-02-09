PM highlights spread of drug problem to student groups in parliament address

During the recent parliamentary session, the pressing issue of tackling the country’s drug problem was highlighted. The concern has been equated to being as significant as the economic and education crises.

The discussion emphasized not only the need for reform of relevant organizations and existing measures but also highlighted the spread of the drug problem to student groups, showing that the issue has widely permeated society.







In response, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin emphasized the government’s efforts to tackle the drug problem.

He stated that the administration has intensified efforts to eradicate the issue, through measures such as increasing the strictness in arresting both small and large-scale drug dealers and seizing their assets.







However, he conceded that despite these arrests, there has not been a rise in the street price of methamphetamine, suggesting that further efforts are necessary to dismantle the cycle of drug abuse.

Additionally, the discussion covered the management of new types of drugs, such as Kratom extract, which has become popular among teenagers, and the accessibility of electronic cigarettes. These problems demonstrate that the fight against drugs must constantly evolve to respond to changes in time and societal context. (NNT)































