Thailand to establish humanitarian aid center and liaise with minority groups in Myanmar

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, visited Mae Sot District of Tak Province to review the situation regarding security, economy, and public health along the border.

Following the briefing, he visited the second Thailand-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, a permanent border crossing point.







Parnpree announced the push to establish a humanitarian aid center within a month to assist those affected by the unrest in Myanmar. This center will be the first point of aid, with initial coordination with the Myanmar government, which has responded positively, including sending a team to discuss with Thailand.

Additionally, Parnpree mentioned that the Thai government is making efforts to liaise with various minority groups, which are numerous. He expressed his beliefs that if all parties can cooperate on humanitarian aid, it will lead to discussions that could eventually address the violence in Myanmar and potentially lead to a ceasefire and peace negotiations.







The Deputy Prime Minister opined that the Thai initiative, which directly involves the people and excludes political issues, should be agreeable to all parties as initially proposed by ASEAN.

He is convinced that all sides in Myanmar desire peace and a return to tranquility, and the only way to achieve this is through dialogue under a policy of humanitarian assistance. (NNT)































