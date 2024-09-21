PM discusses building dam in Mae Sai District and improving national rescue systems

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has reported that floods continue to affect as many as seven provinces, with 26 districts and over 25,000 households impacted. Provinces such as Chiang Rai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, and Ayutthaya are among the hardest hit. The government is coordinating with local agencies to provide urgent assistance to flood victims as water levels in the Mekong River fluctuate. While levels have decreased in parts of the north and northeast, slight increases have been observed in other areas, though they remain below the danger level.



Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has outlined the government’s response to the disaster. At a meeting on Sep 20, the Premier discussed working with volunteers and private sector representatives to develop long-term solutions, such as building a dam in Mae Sai District and improving national rescue systems. Medical supplies, disaster alerts, and improved equipment for rescue operations were identified as key areas of focus. The government is also prioritizing response to mudslides, which have affected up to 1,000 homes in Chiang Rai and other regions.

In Chiang Rai, local authorities have provided emergency relief of 2,500 baht per household to support flood victims, with further assistance expected in the coming weeks. The city, in collaboration with military units, has also undertaken cleanup efforts to ensure the safety of residents and visitors. The Thai Meteorological Department has issued warnings of heavy rain across northern and central Thailand, with the risk of flash floods and landslides expected to persist through September 23.

The Office of the National Water Resources and the Department of Mineral Resources have issued further alerts, highlighting areas at risk of flash floods, landslides, and urban flooding due to poor drainage. Public sentiment, however, has been mixed, with praise for both government and private relief efforts and concerns over rising food prices and the uneven distribution of aid. (NNT)







































