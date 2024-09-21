Khao Kheow Open Zoo restores 24-hour ‘Moo Deng’ live camera

CHONBURI, Thailand – Narongwit Chodchoi, Director of Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi, announced the restoration of the zoo’s popular 24-hour live streaming camera, known as the “Moo Deng” pigmy hippo cam, which had previously been experiencing technical issues on September 20. The camera, accessible via the online platform www.zoodio.live, allows visitors to view and interact with the zoo’s animals from the comfort of their own homes.



Zoodio.live offers a new way to experience wildlife, featuring a variety of interactive features designed for both entertainment and education. The platform includes a Live Streaming system for close-up observation of animals, an Interactive 3D-Model that lets users zoom in and rotate views for detailed study, and documentary videos providing in-depth information on the animals.

Additionally, there are educational articles and more surprises within the platform to enhance the user experience. Visitors can now tune in anytime to enjoy the adorable antics of the zoo animals through this virtual experience at www.zoodio.live.



































































