Hotel operators await co-payment scheme, seek resolve of fraud cases from earlier phases

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thai hotel operators have welcomed the potential revival of the co-payment scheme for hotel expenses, viewing it as a boost to domestic tourism. The program, discussed by Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, was initially introduced under the previous administration. The operators have called for the scheme to start after the Songkran festival next year to ensure smooth implementation.

While the co-payment program could stimulate domestic purchasing, the Thai Hotels Association (THA) has urged the government to address hotel operational issues during previous phases. Additionally, the THA raised concerns over the issue of unregistered hotels, which remain prevalent across the country, and requested closer collaboration with the private sector before reintroducing the scheme.







There are also concerns about unresolved fraud cases from earlier phases of the program. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) reported 1,400 hotels had been blacklisted due to fraud, with the legal burden on police slowing progress in resolving the cases. Only 10 of the 1,400 cases have been closed, and a more robust mechanism to prevent future fraud is being urged if the scheme is reinstated.

The TAT suggested reducing travel expenses such as airfares and fuel to further stimulate domestic tourism, especially during the upcoming high season. Promoting discounted airfares and campaigns such as the recent 9.9 promotional events, which generated 1.5 billion baht, were cited as successful strategies to boost tourism spending. (NNT)





































