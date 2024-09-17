PM demands speedy relief efforts for flood victims and improvement of disaster warning system

BANGKOK, Thailand – At Government House on September 17, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra chaired the first official Cabinet meeting, stressing the importance of monitoring flood situations closely. She tasked the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Center (NDPMC) and related agencies to stay vigilant and ensure timely responses to emergencies. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings of heavy rain from September 18 to 21, with the Prime Minister urging all agencies to prepare accordingly.



The Interior Ministry has requested a 3 billion baht emergency budget to accelerate relief and recovery efforts for those affected by floods. The Prime Minister emphasized the need for quick, effective assistance for citizens impacted by the severe weather. She also called for improvements to the nation’s disaster warning systems, urging the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the Meteorological Department, and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation to enhance the efficiency of these systems.

In a recent update, it was confirmed that floodwaters in Phayao Province have begun to recede, and students previously trapped by rising water levels have been safely rescued.













































