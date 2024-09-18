Outrage erupts after tourist caught urinating on Pattaya beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – A social media firestorm has broken out following the circulation of a video showing a male Thai tourist urinating into the sea at Pattaya Beach. The video, shared widely on Facebook in a group with over 200,000 members, captured the man casually relieving himself while other beachgoers continued to swim in the water. The caption that accompanied the video read: “Swimmers continue to swim while others urinate.”







The incident has sparked an outcry, with many questioning why the tourist did not use the nearby public restrooms. In the video’s comment section, several users expressed their dismay, while others posted similar videos showing the same group of tourists involved in inappropriate behaviour.

The situation garnered enough attention to reach Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, who confirmed that legal action would be taken against the men involved. He noted that their behaviour violated public cleanliness laws, which not only impacts the city’s hygiene but also tarnishes Pattaya’s reputation as a top tourist destination.

Local vendors, who rely on the influx of visitors, voiced their concerns. A grilled squid seller noted he had never witnessed such conduct before and emphasized the importance of tourists using the readily available public restrooms. The incident occurred late at night and was believed to have been influenced by alcohol consumption.

Public reactions have been mixed, with some citizens urging the mayor to enforce penalties for the offenders, while others called for an increase in the number of public restrooms along Pattaya Beach to help prevent such issues in the future.





































