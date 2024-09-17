Prime Minister announces cash handout kick-off after cabinet meeting

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government has announced a one-time cash handout of 10,000 baht for all state welfare cardholders and disabled people, Sep 17.

The payments will begin on Sept 25 and are expected to cost the government approximately 145 billion baht.



Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that the government has approved a 10,000 baht cash handout for welfare card holders (approximately 12.41 million people) and people with disabilities (approximately 2.15 million people) as part of the economic stimulus package.

The disbursement will begin on September 25, 2023. Relevant agencies, including the Office of the Council of State, the Bank of Thailand, and the National Economic and Social Development Council, have approved the measure, confirming its legality.







Digital Wallet Phase Two

When asked about the second phase of the digital wallet project, the Prime Minister stated that the Ministry of Finance would provide detailed explanations on all matters related to the digital wallet. However, she emphasized that the first phase would focus on economic stimulation, while the details of the second and subsequent phases would be announced by the Ministry of Finance.

Economic Impact

In response to a question about the reduced scale of the first phase and its potential impact on economic stimulation, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the initial group of recipients, including vulnerable groups, would spend a significant portion of the 10,000 baht. She believes this will effectively stimulate the economy in the first phase. The Prime Minister also reiterated that the initial disbursements would be made as cash payments into bank accounts. (TNA)

































