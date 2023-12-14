PM commits to stamping out pork smuggling

The Prime Minister has reiterated his readiness to continue taking action against the issue of pork smuggling.

Representatives of the Swine Raisers Association of Thailand and from all four regions of Thailand expressed their gratitude to the government and all related parties for their serious efforts in combating the illicit swine trade.







Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin thanked the association for its support, emphasizing the government’s duty to address this long-standing issue. He highlighted the government’s success in tackling the problem within three months of its tenure, ensuring complete dedication to the task.

The government is not only targeting the illicit swine trade but also preparing swine breeds to assist both small and medium-scale farmers in reviving their livelihoods.







Captain Thamanat Prompow, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, touched on the proposals submitted by the association. He delegated Chaiya Promma, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, to discuss with agricultural representatives within the week, before presenting the matter to the cabinet.

The urgent issues proposed by the Swine Raisers Association of Thailand for government action include expediting legal action against illegal swine meat importers, and accelerating financial measures to aid small-scale pig farmers facing losses, to name a few. (NNT)



























