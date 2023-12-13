Entertainment venues in Phuket use app to check underage visitors

Phuket entertainment venues utilize the Thai ID app to screen visitors before entering the premises to prevent underage fraud as nighttime entertainment and service establishments here are allowed to extend operating hours until 4 AM, starting from December 15.

Wirawit Kruasombat, President of the Entertainment Business Association in Patong, Phuket province, discussed the problem of fake identification cards used by visitors to access services in pubs and nighttime entertainment venues.







He mentioned that in the past, particularly in the Soi Bangla area, there were visitors attempting to use counterfeit ID cards to enter entertainment venues illegally. This included both the use of technology to manipulate the year of birth and the presentation of someone else’s ID card.

To address this issue, the association urges businesses in Patong to use the “Thai ID” application to verify if the ID cards match the individuals, preventing age forgery and resolving the problem of young people under 20 using services effectively.

“ThaID” is an application developed by the Ministry of Interior, for the purpose of identity verification and confirmation (Digital ID), including facial comparison through a Digital Face Verification System.







He further emphasized that Patong has been a popular tourist destination, especially for nightlife activities, with numerous establishments, particularly in Soi Bangla, offering services. However, the majority of customers are foreigners, and each venue rigorously screens customers, not only for age but also for weapons and drug use.

Starting from December 15, Phuket will be one of tourist destinations that allow entertainment venues and services to operate legally until 4 AM. It is anticipated that this government’s policy, which businesses have long requested, will significantly stimulate the economy in Phuket. (TNA)



























