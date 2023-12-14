Minister emphasizes strict enforcement at entertainment venues on gun control, age limits, drugs

In Khon Kaen, former boxer Somrak Kamsing faces accusations from a 17-year-old girl, who alleges that he took her to a hotel room for indecent acts following their meeting at a local pub. The Khon Kaen police are preparing to interrogate the teenager and may issue a summons to Somrak if evidence of criminal activity is found.

The Khon Kaen Police Chief disclosed that the alleged victim has undergone a medical examination and is currently under the care of the Khon Kaen Home for Children and Women. The case is being actively investigated, and evidence is being collected.







The decision to summon Somrak hinges on the evidence collected by investigators. The police are exercising thorough scrutiny in this high-profile case, aiming to ensure fair treatment for both the accused and the complainant.

Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, commented on the issue of minors accessing entertainment venues. He stated that he is waiting for a detailed report on this matter. He emphasized the strict nationwide enforcement at entertainment venues, focusing on gun control, age limits, and drug prohibition.







Concerning the New Year period’s extended operating hours for entertainment venues until 6 AM, Minister Anutin remarked that only legally licensed venues in specific areas are allowed to operate longer. He reiterated that the age limit of 20 years and above for entry remains in force, demanding stricter compliance from venue operators. (NNT)



























