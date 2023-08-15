PM chairs candle-lighting ceremony to bless Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother

At the central stage, Sanam Luang ceremonial ground, Sanam Luang Royal Plaza, Bangkok, Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, together with spouse Assoc. Prof. Naraporn Chan-o-cha, presided over the ceremony of homage offering, kindling of auspicious blessing candles and glory praising in celebration of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother’s birthday anniversary on August 12, 2023. Attending the ceremony were President of the Senate, President of the Supreme Court and spouse, presidents of independent organizations under constitution and spouses, cabinet ministers and spouses, judicial and civilian government officials, military, police, state enterprise officials, and Thai people from all walks of life.







Upon arrival at Sanam Luang Royal Plaza, the Prime Minister and spouse took their position at the altar of honor, and paid homage to Her Majesty’s portrait. He, together with President of the Senate (in lieu of the House Speaker), and President of the Supreme Court, offered traditional cone-shaped floral receptacles and homage offering, before bowing and kindling the auspicious blessing candles. The Prime Minister, then, delivered a commemorative speech to praise Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, followed by singing the Royal Anthems, and proclaiming “Long Live the Queen” 3 times in unison to complete the ceremony. (PRD)













































