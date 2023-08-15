Equestrian excellence takes center stage at Horseshoe Point’s spectacular event

Nestled amidst the rolling hills and lush landscapes of Pattaya, a magical equestrian spectacle unfolded under the radiant embrace of a sunny sky. It was a picturesque scene that seemed almost painted, a harmonious blend of nature’s grace and the elegance of equine companions. The stage was set for the Horseshoe Point Eventing Pony Class & Open competition, an eagerly awaited event that drew horse enthusiasts from all corners of the land.

The event held on July 28-30, marked Horseshoe Point’s second grand affair of the year, a celebration of the profound bond between man and horse, and a tribute to the artistry of three equestrian disciplines: Jumping, Dressage, and Cross Country. The atmosphere was electric, charged with excitement and camaraderie, as riders and their steeds prepared to showcase their talents over the course of three captivating days.







The journey commenced with the grace and precision of Dressage classes, a dance where horse and rider moved as one to the rhythm of their hearts. The esteemed Malaysian National Judge, Lorraine Bottreau, bestowed her wisdom upon the participants, casting a guiding light on their performances. The sun-drenched days of Saturday and Sunday belonged to Dressage, where the arena transformed into a stage of harmony and unity between horse and rider.







A heartfelt gratitude flowed towards the Thailand Equestrian Federation for bestowing upon Horseshoe Point the honor of hosting the “Horseshoe Point Eventing Pony Class & Open.” The Open classes beckoned horses and ponies, veterans and novices, to test their mettle across the diverse equestrian disciplines. Whether they aimed to conquer all three or sought to specialize in one, the arena embraced their ambitions.

Yet, the crown jewel of the competition lay in the captivating Cross Country course, a marvel designed by the creative minds of the Thailand Equestrian Federation. The course whispered tales of adventure and courage as it wound through the verdant countryside. With jumps set at a beginner-friendly level of 30/40cm, even those new to the world of jumping found their chance to soar. It was a challenge that demanded not only skill and determination, but also an unbreakable bond between horse and rider. Spectators gathered along the course’s edge, their cheers amplifying the riders’ courage and the horses’ power.







The event’s rhythm shifted as show jumping classes took center stage. The led classes, a beloved tradition, captivated the audience with their elegance and grace. Horse and rider leapt as one, a harmonious embodiment of trust and unity.

Throughout the days of the competition, a symphony of gratitude resounded. The Thailand Equestrian Federation’s support and guidance elevated the event to extraordinary heights, ensuring it was a true celebration of equestrian artistry. The judges, with their keen eyes and insightful critiques, provided a continuous wellspring of learning.







A chorus of appreciation flowed towards the generous sponsors who made this spectacular event possible. Perfect Companion Group Co Ltd, The Herd Thailand, Horsemega Thailand, and Pattaya Mail Media Group were the pillars upon which this magnificent spectacle stood.

As the sun dipped beneath the horizon on the final day, leaving behind a sky ablaze with colors, the Horseshoe Point Eventing Pony Class & Open came to a close. But the memories etched in the hearts of riders, the thundering hooves that echoed through the hills, and the unity between horse and rider would endure as a testament to the unbreakable bond that defines the world of equestrianism.

































