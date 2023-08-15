Youths urged to wear Thai fabrics as way of celebrating cultural and artistic heritage

The caretaker prime minister has participated in an event encouraging youths to wear Thai fabrics as a way of celebrating Thailand’s cultural and artistic heritage.

Naruedee Phurattanarak, director of research and development for artistic products at the Support Arts and Crafts International Centre of Thailand (SACIT), met with Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to promote the campaign.







The initiative aims to promote the “Friends of SACIT” network, which comprises Generation Z members who appreciate and support Thai arts and crafts. It is also intended to honor Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother and instill a sense of pride in the Thai national identity.

On this occasion, the premier expressed his admiration for the campaign, while also emphasizing the importance of preserving and celebrating Thai culture through soft power hallmarks such as silks.

He also acknowledged SACIT’s efforts in encouraging younger generations to engage in the promotion of Thai arts and culture by wearing traditional garments. (NNT)













































