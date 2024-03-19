PM chairs 2nd mobile cabinet meeting in Phayao

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has chaired this year’s 2nd mobile Cabinet meeting in Phayao province, where key projects received approval for funding to spur economic growth and bolster the tourism industry in the northern region.

The session, taking place on Tuesday (Mar 19) at the University of Phayao, saw the approval of a 155 million baht budget for nine initiatives across the Upper Northern Thailand Group 2 provinces, including Chiang Rai, Nan, Phayao, and Phrae. Additionally, four projects proposed by private entities were granted financial support of 145 million baht.







The prime minister revealed plans to set up a tourism office in Phayao by the end of the year to promote the northern province as a unique tourist destination and promote sustainable tourism. The Ministry of Transport is tasked with assessing the possibility of building an airport in Phayao to enhance the area’s accessibility and economic prospects.

The meeting also tackled infrastructure improvements and cross-border trade enhancements with Laos, particularly the expansion of traffic routes near the Ban Huak Border Crossing in Phayao. The project is anticipated to solidify economic connections and support the northern region’s robust cattle trade.









Agriculturally, the administration is focusing on aiding lychee cultivators by balancing production with market demands to avoid surplus and guarantee the quality of the produce. The strategy involves encouraging the creation of a variety of lychee-based products.

Environmental issues, notably the smoke pollution caused by agricultural burning practices within Thailand and adjacent nations, were also a priority. The cabinet intends to implement regulations on corn imports during high-demand periods, ensuring compliance with World Trade Organization (WTO) guidelines and the upcoming Clean Air Act.







The gathering also tabled plans for Thailand to deepen economic ties with African nations such as Nigeria and Zimbabwe, recognizing their potential for economic expansion, resource richness, and energy.

Prior to the meeting, Srettha led a team of Cabinet members on a walk to explore various exhibitions hosted to display local products and cultural heritage. Exhibits included community innovations by the University of Phayao, tourist attractions presented by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and agricultural projects supported by the Agricultural Marketing Organization. (NNT)







































