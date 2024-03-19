Gold digger killed in trench collapse, two survived in Prachuap Khirikhan

A local gold digger was buried alive in a trench collapse during the excavation in search for gold in Prachuap Khirikhan province.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on March 18 when three villagers dug a vertical hole, approximately 8-10 meters deep, searching for gold in Bang Saphan district.







Mr. Rung-utai Rungsawang, 48 went missing when the soil collapse covered the pit where he was working. His companions attempted to rescue him for over 20 minutes but were unsuccessful. They then contacted authorities for assistance.

Rescue teams arrived with an excavator and began digging to uncover the man. Six hours later, his body was found buried beneath the soil.







Two other gold diggers who survived the incident said that Rung-utai volunteered to dig the hole and they assisted by pulling up buckets of soil in preparation for gold panning.

However, as they worked, the soil collapsed and trapped Rung-utai underground. Despite their efforts to dig him out using shovels, the soil continued to flow into the pit, endangering their lives as well.







Fortunately, nearby villagers heard their cries for help and rushed to assist by using ropes to pull them out of the pit, saving their lives.

The authorities conduct surveys of the hole and will take measures to ensure the safety of residents, including closing off the unsafe pit to avoid similar incidents in the future. (TNA)































