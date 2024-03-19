‘Mobile Passport Service’ to facilitate residents living in remote areas in Pha Yao

H.E. Mr. Jakkapong Sangmanee, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, arrived in Pha Yao province to attend the mobile cabinet meeting 2/2024, to be chaired by H.E. Mr. Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister, at the University of Pha Yao on 19 March 2024.

Before the meeting, the Deputy Foreign Minister visited the Mobile Passport Service at the Pha Yao Community Center and had an opportunity to talk with the locals, who came to be serviced, to hear their concerns and suggestions in order to continuously improve consular services in line with the Ministry’s policy. He also gave policy guidance to the consular staff, underlining that ‘foreign policy begins at home’ and that people should be at the heart of services provided. This aligns with the Royal Thai Government’s efforts to revitalize the Thai economy. To this end, a passport could be a valuable tool that opens doors to opportunities, improve living standards, as well as promote and facilitate trade, investment and international travel.







The Mobile Passport Service is a part of the ‘Consular Outreach Program’ under the Department of Consular Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This outreach program aims to facilitate those living in remote areas as part of the Ministry’s people-centred diplomacy. The Ministry organizes a monthly Mobile Passport Service in different provinces nationwide. The service in Pha Yao province has been kindly supported by the Pha Yao Provincial Office, allowing the Ministry to assist over 1,500 people in their passport applications over the past 5 days. (MFA)







































