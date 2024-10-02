PM briefed on flood mitigation measures as Bangkok prepares for arrival of northern floodwaters

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra inspected flood prevention measures in Bangkok on Wednesday (Oct 2) as authorities prepare for the arrival of northern floodwaters.

The Royal Irrigation Department and Bangkok Governor assured full readiness to manage the situation.



Accompanied by Agriculture Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat, the Prime Minister was briefed on the latest flood mitigation measures by officials from the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

Officials reported that rainfall this year is lower than in 2011, with reservoirs and dams holding less water. Thailand is also expected to experience fewer storms in 2024 compared to 2011. As a result, the RID has assured the public that the severe flooding experienced in 2011 is unlikely to recur.







Bangkok has prepared for potential flooding from northern waters, high tide, and local rainfall. An 88-kilometer flood wall is in place, with 120 vulnerable points identified. Sixty-four have been addressed, while work continues on the remainder.

The highest tides are expected on October 20.

The Prime Minister called for cooperation in flood prevention efforts, acknowledging public concerns. He also urged care for agricultural areas along the Chao Phraya River from Ayutthaya to Bangkok. (TNA)







































