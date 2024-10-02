Paetongtarn admits unfit vehicle endangers children during field trips than broaden their horizons

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra chaired an emergency meeting to discuss the ongoing response to the tragic school bus fire that claimed the lives of 23 students and teachers, October 2. She emphasized that field trips are meant to broaden children’s horizons, not endanger them, and the cause of the accident was an unfit vehicle. She has directed the Ministry of Transport to set stricter guidelines for long-distance travel.



The meeting took place at Air Force Wing 6 (Don Muang Airport) before the Prime Minister’s scheduled departure to the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) in Doha, Qatar. The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, Acting National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanpheng, and other relevant agencies. The discussion focused on the government’s efforts to assist affected families and investigate the accident.

General Kittirat reported that forensic identification of 22 victims has been completed, with the final identification pending the mother’s confirmation. The bodies will be transported to their hometowns later on the day. The bus driver has surrendered to authorities and is currently under investigation. Forensic teams are examining the damaged vehicle, and findings will be used to implement new safety standards and regulations for public transportation.







Following the meeting, Prime Minister Paetongtarn revealed that the Ministry of Transport is working on relief measures, as well as new regulations and checks for public transportation. She emphasized that field trips are essential for children’s education, but the safety of vehicles must be ensured. “Field trips are not harmful to children; poorly maintained vehicles are the cause of road accidents,” she stated. (PRD)







































