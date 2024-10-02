2.68 trillion baht project launched on expanding rail networks, upgrading key airports, and promoting green logistics

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Transport is launching an extensive 2.68 trillion baht investment initiative to revolutionize Thailand’s transportation infrastructure and support sustainable logistics.

The project will focus on expanding rail networks, upgrading key airports, and promoting green logistics to reduce road congestion and lower greenhouse gas emissions by 45.6 million tons by 2030. This initiative is part of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) Action Plan for 2021–2030, aligning with Thailand’s climate objectives under the Paris Agreement.



Panya Chupanich, Director of the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning, stated that the Ministry is prioritizing the electrification of public transportation. Plans include introducing 3,100 electric buses in Bangkok by the end of this year, with an additional 1,520 to be deployed by 2025.

The Ministry is also expanding the electric train network in Bangkok and its metropolitan areas, aiming for 554 kilometers of rail coverage by September 2025. This will be accompanied by a unified ticketing system and a flat-rate fare policy of 20 baht per journey.







Key rail projects include double-track railway expansions and high-speed train links. Notable initiatives include the Bangkok–Nakhon Ratchasima high-speed rail and the three-airport high-speed rail project connecting Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, and U-Tapao airports.

The Ministry is also planning to introduce light rail transit systems in key regional cities such as Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, and Phuket. To enhance logistics efficiency, the Ministry has already completed 4,044 kilometers of double-track rail lines and plans to add another 1,479 kilometers by 2029. The high-speed rail blueprint features the three-airport link, a 220-kilometer route with a budget of 226.7 billion baht, and the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima, which is currently under construction. (NNT)





































