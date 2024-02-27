PM begins southern provinces tour in Pattani

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, along with key cabinet members, began their February 27-29 tour of the southern provinces of Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat with an aim to boost tourism in Thailand’s southern region.

Joining the premier are Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Minister of Tourism and Sports Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, Minister of Justice Pol Col Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Culture Sermsak Phongphanit, and Deputy Minister of Interior Kriang Kantinan.







Srettha's day began with a visit to the Pattani City Pillar Shrine at 2.30 p.m., where he and his delegation wore shirts made from the locally produced green Pattani fabric, paying respect and seeking blessings for their mission. The group then visited Krue Se Mosque, a significant historical and cultural site in Pattani.

During their visit, the premier expressed his support for the preservation of local crafts, including brass work, and encouraged the transmission of these skills to future generations. He tasked the Ministry of Culture with considering support for the establishment of a museum to showcase Pattani's numerous local products, which lack promotion.







Srettha also sampled halal food from local entrepreneurs and women's groups, showing a keen interest in promoting Thailand as a global halal hub to enhance income for the citizens. The premier later engaged in cultural activities, including wearing a traditional hat and participating in batik painting, symbolizing collaboration with the local community.

The visit concluded with a tour of Pattani's tourist attractions, including Ban Khun Phithak Raya, a cultural market, the Leng Chu Kiang Shrine, and the Pattani ASEAN Tourism Festival. (NNT)






































