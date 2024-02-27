Deputy PM visits Mercedes-Benz clean energy production base in Bremen

H.E. Mr. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited the Mercedes-Benz plant in Bremen, which is a production base for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class as well as for Plug-in, Hybrid, and EV vehicles since 2019.

DPM/FM visited the assembling shop of the plant and learned about assembling process, quality control, and efficient operational system for the mobile industry. Afterwards, he was briefed by Mr. Michael Frieß, Head of the Production and Location Representative of Mercedes-Benz Bremen, about the overview and the strategy of Mercedes-Benz, especially on EV and sustainability.







DPM/FM exchanged views with Mr. Michael Frieß and agreed on the importance of clean energy. He commended the operation and the technology used in the plant. On this occasion, DPM/FM also reiterated Thailand’s commitment to promote EV and Thailand’s support for Mercedes-Benz’s investment in Thailand in battery production and recycling as well as the implementation of the cutting-edge technology, such as intelligent driving. (MFA)











































