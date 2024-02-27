PM orders swift resolution to Rama II ‘Bangkok- Hua Hin highway’ construction delays

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has directed the Transport Ministry to address the ongoing construction issues on Rama II highway, aiming to alleviate traffic congestion ahead of the Songkran holiday period. The directive comes in response to concerns raised on social media about the impact of these construction delays on travel to Hua Hin, a popular destination approximately 200 kilometers south of Bangkok.







The instruction was specifically in reaction to a travel page post on X, mentioning the quietness of Hua Hin due to the avoidance of the notorious Rama II traffic jams by Bangkok residents. Srettha stressed the importance of completing the delayed Rama II project swiftly to facilitate smoother travel before the Songkran festival. He pledged to personally monitor the situation to resolve public grievances and enforce accountability on contractors who fail to fulfill their obligations.







Contrary to the portrayal of Hua Hin as deserted, local residents have reported continued tourist activity in the area, challenging the claim of a significant decline due to Rama II’s conditions.

The highway, a critical link to Thailand’s southern regions, has been plagued by extended construction phases, often humorously referred to as “seven generations of construction,” and safety concerns due to accidents and falling debris. (NNT)





























