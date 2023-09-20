PM announces pledges towards SDG attainment at UNGA, New York

During Leaders’ Dialogue 6 at the SDG Summit 2023, part of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, a key address was delivered by the Thai leader.

According to Thai Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin, the focus was on Thailand’s role and commitments toward achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).







Prime Minister Srettha emphasized the necessity of effective multilateralism. He expressed solidarity with the UN Secretary-General’s call for an overhaul of the international financial framework and stressed the urgency for increased investment in projects that accelerate SDG attainment.

Advocating for a transformative approach to development, the Prime Minister outlined Thailand’s pledges: to promote and protect human rights, ensure no one is left behind, and enhance cooperation for effective climate action. These commitments aim to directly improve the livelihoods and overall well-being of individuals. (NNT)

















