Diesel price cut by 2 baht per liter eases public burden

Following the government’s recent policy announcement on reducing fuel prices, the diesel price has been lowered to 29.94 Thai Baht per liter, effective today (Sep 20).

This cut aligns with the cabinet resolution from September 13th, which sanctioned a 2 Baht per liter reduction in diesel prices to alleviate the cost of living for the general public. This measure, administered through tax reductions and fuel fund management, will remain in effect from today until the end of this year.







At gas stations in Yala province, there was a noticeable increase in the number of diesel vehicles lining up to refuel. The community expressed relief over the price reduction, as continuous fuel price hikes had been a source of financial strain.

The sentiment was echoed in Uthai Thani province, where most residents appreciated the 2 Baht decrease but also expressed concerns over potential price hikes after the three-month period. They hope the government will cap diesel prices at no more than 30 Thai Baht per liter indefinitely.

Meanwhile, users of petrol and ethanol-blended fuels expressed discontent. They argue that they too should benefit from price cuts, given that everyone is a tax-paying citizen. They therefore call for fair and equitable fuel price adjustments. (NNT)


















