PM advocates for stronger ASEAN connectivity

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin underscored the importance of enhanced connectivity within ASEAN as crucial to boosting the region’s competitiveness during his speech at the virtual ASEAN Future Forum 2024 on Tuesday (Apr 23).

Under the theme “Toward Fast and Sustainable Growth of a People-Centered ASEAN Community,” the premier outlined the necessity for improved infrastructure across trade, investment, digital, supply chain, and energy sectors to position ASEAN as a central economic hub in the Indo-Pacific.







Srettha also highlighted the need for sustainable development within ASEAN to ensure long-term economic growth and improved quality of life for its citizens. He advocated for progression towards a green economy, energy transitions, and achieving carbon neutrality. As the ASEAN coordinator on sustainable development cooperation, Thailand has committed to advancing these objectives.









Amidst geopolitical and geo-economics uncertainties, Srettha stressed the need for unity and resilience within ASEAN. He noted that maintaining the bloc’s centrality is essential for its continued relevance on the global stage.

Concluding the speech, the prime minister reaffirmed Thailand’s dedication to fostering an inclusive ASEN community that reflects the goals and aspirations of its people, expressing optimism for the region’s ability to thrive and serve as a model of community and cooperation. (NNT)





































