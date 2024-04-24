Minister for Foreign Affairs of Mongolia visits Thailand

H.E. Mrs. Battsetseg Batmunkh, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during her visit to Thailand from 21 – 24 April 2024 as guest of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The call was followed by a luncheon hosted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand.







On this occasion, both sides discussed the ways and means to enhance the relations between the two countries in various areas, including trade and investments, tourism, connectivities and development, through bilateral cooperation projects and activities. Both sides also agreed to promote high-level visits on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Thai-Mongolian diplomatic relations this year, and also to prepare for the Third Meeting of the Consultative Body on Bilateral Cooperation between Thailand and Mongolia to be held in Ulaanbaatar. The two sides also took this opportunity to exchange views on current regional and international issues of common concern. (MFA)























































