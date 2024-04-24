Thailand sets framework for handling border crisis

A newly formed Thai government committee convened for the first time on Tuesday (Apr 23) to outline a strategy for managing refugee inflows and security concerns along the Thai-Myanmar border. The committee, led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, met prior to his scheduled visit to Tak’s Mae Sot district, which faces the conflict-stricken town of Myawaddy in Myanmar.

During the weekend, intensified fighting in Myawaddy led approximately 3,000 Myanmar citizens to seek refuge in Mae Sot. By Tuesday, however, local officials reported that the number in temporary shelters had decreased to 983. The committee’s discussion focused on preparedness for a potential increase in refugees and reinforcing border security.







Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura reported that the meeting established three guiding principles: safeguarding Thai sovereignty, ensuring that Thai territory is not used for hostile actions against the Myanmar government, and adhering to humanitarian standards impartially.

The National Security Council (NSC) has been tasked with conducting ongoing surveillance of developments in Myanmar. The Foreign Affairs Ministry will concurrently handle communications with international partners and organizations. The situation remains fluid, with continuous assessments necessary to adapt to rapid changes.









Parnpree’s visit, accompanied by Defense Minister Sutin Klungsang, to the border area on Tuesday is anticipated to shed more light on the ground situation, focusing on the security of Thai citizens and the provision of humanitarian aid to those affected by the conflict. The Thai government has also expressed its readiness to facilitate peace negotiations, emphasizing its commitment to non-interference and humanitarian support. (NNT)





































