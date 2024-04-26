His Majesty the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam to pay official visit to the Kingdom of Thailand on April 28-29

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed that His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, is scheduled to pay an Official Visit to the Kingdom of Thailand during 28-29 April 2024, as Guest of the Royal Thai Government, Upon the invitation by His Excellency Mr. Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand. His Majesty the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam will be accompanied by His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei.







According to the Government Spokesperson, on 29 April 2024 During the visit, His Majesty the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam will have a Royal Audience with Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana. His Majesty the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam will meet and hold bilateral discussion with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand at the Government House and will witness the signing of two cooperation documents between various agencies of both countries. On this occasion, the Prime Minister of Thailand will host an Official Luncheon in honour of His Majesty the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam and the delegation of Brunei.







Thailand and Brunei Darussalam established diplomatic relations on 1 January 1984. This upcoming Official Visit by His Majesty the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam will be the highlight of the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the two countries. The previous Official Visit to Thailand of His Majesty the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam took place 12 years ago.

This Official Visit will provide a good opportunity for both countries to expand cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, in particular trade, investment, halal industry, tourism, digital economy and people-to-people ties. Both sides will be able to discuss regional cooperation and exchange views on international issues. (PRD)





































