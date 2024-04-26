Power plants torched in Songkhla and Pattani

Two groups of assailants wreaked havoc by setting off explosives and igniting two biomass power plants simultaneously in the provinces of Songkhla and Pattani in the wee hours of the night on Friday.

At least four attackers, dressed in black attire with obscured faces were captured on closed-circuit television within the Rungtiva biomass power plant premises, located in Sabayoi District, Songkhla Province.







CCTV footage revealed two armed men inspecting the site after midnight while the other two carried a gas canister loaded with an explosive device along with two large bags of gasoline into the power plant.

About half an hour later, three explosions ensued, causing significant damage to the buildings and power generation equipment.

Simultaneously, another group of 5-10 assailants set ablaze a biomass power plant and vehicles in the Mae Lan District of Pattani Province.







Similarly captured by surveillance cameras, these perpetrators, donning masks, forcibly evacuated seven staff members from the plant, restrained them, and proceeded to set the premises ablaze.

The sound of subsequent explosions rang out five times, resulting in extensive damage to the power plant.









Following the incidents, authorities promptly cordoned off the areas, prohibiting access, to facilitate investigation and evidence collection.

Additionally, disturbances were reported as assailants set fire to vehicles’ tires in multiple locations connecting the two provinces of Pattani’s Khok Pho District and Songkhla’s Thepha District. (TNA)





































