Phuket welcomes over 6 million domestic and international tourists since January

Phuket province is witnessing a surge in international tourists, with Chinese travelers leading the way, followed by those from Russia and Australia.

Thanawat Oncharoen, Vice President of the Phuket Tourist Association (PTA), noted that most Chinese tourists are independent travelers, while the number of tour groups from the country remains relatively low. Despite international arrivals standing at 70% of pre-pandemic levels, this figure represents a significant improvement from last year.







Phuket authorities are actively seeking to welcome tourists from Kazakhstan and Israel this year to diversify their visitor base. Additionally, the Middle East is expected to contribute to an influx of tourists during this time of the year, as many travelers from the region look forward to enjoying Phuket’s rainy season.

Officials said figures for Indian and Australian visitors have already returned to pre-pandemic levels, highlighting the resilience of Phuket’s tourism sector.







Meanwhile, Sueksit Suwannaditsakul, President of the Southern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association, disclosed that hotel occupancy in Phuket held steady at a promising 70% between January and May. The island boasts some 3,000 hotels offering around 200,000 rooms, providing ample accommodation options for travelers.

Lertchai Wangtrakuldee, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) Phuket office, reported that Phuket has already welcomed over 6 million domestic and international tourists in the first five months of this year, resulting in a staggering 196 billion baht boost to the local economy.

The TAT now expects to welcome a total of 12 million tourists to Phuket this year. (NNT)















