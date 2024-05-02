Defense Minister discusses submarine procurement with Chinese Ambassador

Defense Minister Sutin Klungsang recently updated on discussions with the Chinese Ambassador to Thailand regarding submarine procurement.

He mentioned that he invited the ambassador to continue previous discussions, with a substantial Chinese delegation expected to visit Thailand within this month to provide an update on potential resolutions.

Sutin also plans to suggest that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin have Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, meet with the Chinese Ambassador, reflecting a coordinated effort between the countries to resolve these issues swiftly, although some aspects may require more time.







When questioned about the likelihood of acquiring submarines, Minister Sutin noted that it is premature to speculate. The focus is currently on comparing two approaches to identify which would best meet the Navy’s requirements and reassure the public.

Regarding the Navy’s 2024 budget proposal for purchasing two frigates, Sutin clarified that this matter is separate from the ongoing submarine procurement issue, which requires careful management to avoid budget overruns.









In response to a query about who would lead the negotiations on the submarine issues, Minister Sutin indicated that he personally oversees the discussions and sometimes involves other officials for liaison duties.

He highlighted that the negotiation team includes both government and private sector personnel due to the involvement of private companies, with Navy officials managing the official aspects and additional responsibilities to ensure the Navy’s continued involvement. (NNT)





































