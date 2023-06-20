Fraud probes continue after MPs endorsed

The Election Commission continues investigation into electoral fraud allegations after it endorsed all MPs elect on Monday.

MPs elect received the official document from the EC after the EC endorsed all 500 MPs elect in both constituency and party-list systems.







Titichet Nutchanart, EC commissioner said complaints on electoral frauds continue. If the investigation finds any wrongdoing, evidence will be gathered to file the case to the court. If winning candidates are found to have violated election rules, the EC can seek the Supreme Court’s ruling to nullify their electoral right.







The EC is considering the petition submitted by Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, member of the Palang Pracharat Party on the eligibility of Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat to contest the election. Ruangkrai asked the EC to forward the case to the Constitution Court to rule on Mr.Pita’s MP status, relating to the allegation on shareholding of a media company.

The EC needs to investigate the evidence carefully for fairness to all sides. The EC’s fact-finding committee is likely to invite Mr.Pita and others involving in the case for an inquiry, he said. (TNA)















