TOURIST INFORMATION: Visiting the National Museum Bangkok? On Wednesdays and Thursdays you can have a museum guide who speaks English, French, German, Japanese or Chinese take you around the museum for free.

You can also download a museum guidebook in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish or Chinese at www.mynmv.com/museum-guide-free-download.

More information at http://www.virtualmuseum.finearts.go.th/bangkoknationalmu… (TAT)