Phuket welcomes influx of international tourists with positive sentiments

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has stepped up promotion of Thai tourism abroad, bringing in over 140,000 bookings in only 10 days.

Director of the Phuket TAT Office Nantasiri Ranasiri, said that 29 foreign TAT offices had asked about perceptions of Phuket following recent developments, and confirmed tourist sentiment is still positive about the destination. The province saw an average 190,000 bookings per night in July at the start of its Sandbox program and has already seen an average 148,000 bookings per night since the start of August. Since July 1, the province has received 19,166 visitors.







Concern is growing however that an uptick in COVID-19 infections in the nation will affect sentiment, with the TAT office noting that while the US has not outright barred its citizens from traveling to Thailand, it has issued advice to avoid the Kingdom.

The TAT has begun a “City Marketing” public relations campaign to clarify the situation, positioning Phuket island as separate from Thailand and highlighting its readiness to receive travelers as a Sandbox attraction under stringent COVID-19 controls. Alongside safety measures for tourists, the TAT is also underlining that flights are operating as usual to the island province. (NNT)























